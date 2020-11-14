Buhari honours Tambuwal as son weds, counsels couple

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday honoured the invitation to the wedding events for Najib Aminu Waziri, the son of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

At a well-attended ceremony in Argungu, Kebbi State, Najib hooked Amina Umar Tafida, the daughter of Senator Umar Tafida, Tafidan Argungu.

President Buhari, represented by the Ministers of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; and Musa Haro, a Special Assistant in the Presidency, advised the new couple to commit their relationship to God and treat each other with respect.

“I urge you to be loyal and committed, never to give up on one another,” he added.

The President also congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State on the occasion and wished him a happy and successful event.