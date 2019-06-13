Buhari holds bilateral talks with Liberian leader, George Weah

#TrackNigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors the visiting Liberian President, Mr George Weah, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Liberian leader arrived the fore court of the presidential villa at about 11.35am, and was received by the president.

The two leaders would discuss regional and continental issues.

The Liberian leader, who is currently facing socio-political challenges at home, had on Wednesday witnessed Nigeria’s Democracy Day event held at the Eagle Square on Wednesday.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

