Buhari hails Super Eagles’ AFCON progress

By Danlami Nmodu

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

Newsdiaryonline reports that a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari recognised the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians” the statement said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

