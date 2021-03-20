President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sen. Iyabo Anisulowo on her 70th birthday on March 21.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari joined members of Anisulowo’s family, friends and associates in celebrating many years of service to the country and helping to uplift others, particularly women.

The president congratulated the former Minister of State for Education, who also served as Commissioner of Ogun State Civil Service Commission and Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development and Water Resources.

He noted that Anisulowo had risen politically through courage and hard-work to contest governorship elections in her state.

Buhari also extolled her visionary leadership style, large-heartedness and personal sacrifices in caring for many people, as she continuously provided opportunities and inspired the female gender to realise their potentials in education and skills acquisition.

The president prays that the Almighty God will grant the former minister a longer life and good health to continue serving humanity. (NAN)

