Buhari hails Prof. Gambari at 78

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on his 78th birthday.

Gambari, CFR, was born on Nov, 24, 1944.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja rejoiced with the former Minister of External Affairs.

He noted that Gambari’s congeniality, brilliance and rectitude, had continued to light his path as a scholar, publisher, international diplomat, and technocrat, with records of distinguished service in Nigeria and the United Nations (UN).

Buhari saluted the Chief of Staff for the courage, experience, and wisdom he has brought to bear on the position, and the difference made in government, after serving as the longest Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations.

Gambari has also served as UN Under-Secretary-General, first Special Adviser on Africa to the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur.

He was also onetime Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Political Affairs, under Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon.

The president affirmed that Gambari’s exemplary dedication to the growth of the nation, and many sacrifices for the benefit of Nigerians, would be cherished and documented for posterity.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of Gambari and his family. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

