Buhari hails outstanding achievements of Nigeria’s U20 Athletes

has congratulated Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi, Kenya.

The president’s congratulatory message contained a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday Abuja.

The president commended the team and their handlers for “showcasing to the world that Nigeria blessed with some of the talents the world of sport who by dint of hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian U20 team won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table.

President Buhari believed that the sports ambassadors Nairobi and the entire contingent had every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements the nearest future.

He thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from bests and national records all the way to championship record.

The president joined all Nigerians celebrating the patriots for “reinforcing the can-do and resilient spirit of  Nigerians at the Championships’’. (NAN)

