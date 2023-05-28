Buhari hails Masari on his 73rd birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on his 73rd birthday, May 29, 2023, rejoicing with the astute political leader who takes a bow out of office, after historic two-terms of transformations.

President Buhari thanks the Governor for the support and loyalty enjoyed in the last eight years, stretching his network of political friends, within and outside the country, to provide a functional platform for the administration, and ensuring warm reception for the President and his team during visits to the state, especially in first quarter of 2023.

The President notes the remarkable achievements of Gov. Masari in the state in spite of the security challenges, completely changing the face of the city with roads and flyovers that have eased traffic, and upgrading many economic paths to tarred roads, while being mindful of the needs of the three senatorial zones, with priority on security, health and education.

President Buhari appreciates the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, whose legacy at the legislature remains indelible, exploring dialogue to deepen democracy and strengthen the unity of lawmakers, from 2003 to 2007 and using his vast experience in public service to encourage grassroots inclusion in shaping policies, and sense ownership for development.

As the stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport hands over on Monday, the President believes his knowledge, wisdom and maturity will be an asset to the incoming administration and the new set of political leaders, as he has provided visionary leadership at state and national levels, and understands peculiarities of the legislature and executive.

President Buhari prays for good health and strength for Governor Masari and his family, and more fruitful years of service to the nation.