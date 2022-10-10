Buhari hails ‘Madam Diaspora,’ Abike Dabiri-Erewa at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her 60th birthday, on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate with ”the patriot, whose passion to serve keeps leading her to greater heights.”

Buhari affirmed that the renowned journalist, who was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2003, 2007, and 2011, had continued to define exemplary leadership with every opportunity.

The president noted the dedication, diligence, and selflessness that brought Dabiri-Erewa to the limelight as a broadcaster on the NTA Newsline programme.

He, therefore, lauded the journalist for using her trade to give the poor, sick, deprived, and homeless members of society a chance to live better lives by telling their stories to the world.

According to him, Dabiri-Erewa’s sincerity of purpose, meticulous handling of sensitive issues, and capacity to share her vision and carry others along easily pedestal her for leadership positions.

He extolled her skillful handling of the diaspora family and building a mutually beneficial relationship with the government and citizens at home.

The president saluted her courage in seeing beyond ”the ordinary and following up to ensure that ideas are turned into institutions so that generations can share in the capacity of government.”

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the visionary leader, committed public servant, and that of her family. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

