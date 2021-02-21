Buhari hails Leo Stan Ekeh at 65, salutes courage

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zinox Technologies, Leonard Stanley Ekeh, on his 65th birthday, February 22, 2021, joining family, friends and business associates to celebrate with the renowned investor, whose interest in technology has brought great pride to the country.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) made this known in a statement Sunday

According to Adesina, “The President felicitates with Ekeh for the courage to explore a path that was least travelled before launch of his computer manufacturing brand in the country, setting up a technology company, with clear global relevance and standard, that completely repositioned markets, and encouraged a new entrepreneurial chain, particularly among young people.

“President Buhari believes the investor’s interest in digital technology and e-commerce also energized public and private institutions to look inward for solutions in education, health and business, with many customized and tailored applications that readily cater for the needs of customers, patients and governments.

Thus, the President prayed for good health and longer life for the visionary businessman.