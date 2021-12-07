Buhari hails Lai’s ingenuity, resilience, emotional intelligence

..Commends formidable info machinery that brought about change

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Minister Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on his 70th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the devoted public servant.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President congratulated the minister on the milestone, heralded by many years diligent to the country, working as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief Staff State, and National Publicity Secretary the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a party stalwart, President Buhari noted the sacrifices and contributions the minister in raising a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.

Adesina said “The President believes Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image the by bridging the gaps in information, commending his ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence”.

President Buhari thus joined members Federal Executive Council, All Progressives Congress and the media industry in wishing the Minister Information good health, strength and longer life.

