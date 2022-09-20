Buhari hails King Sunny Ade at 76

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating juju music maestro and multi-instrumentalist, Chief Sunday Adegeye, better known as King Sunny Ade, who turns 76 on Thursday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president said he rejoiced with the internationally renowned artiste as he marked his birthday.

Sunny Ade is believed to be the first Nigerian to be nominated for Grammy Award in the 80’s, playing a significant role in the huge success of the country’s music industry.

His music had influence across genres, including Hollywood, where his songs were featured in many movies.

The president extolled the gifted songwriter, producer and visiting professor of music at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife for taking Nigeria’s local beats to the world.

He also lauded him for exporting the rich culture and placing instruments like the “talking drum’’ on global spotlight for research and adaption.

Buhari said the recognitions and awards received by the multi-talented entertainer over the years, including the national award, MFR, were well deserved.

The president prayed for his good health, strength and grace of more creativity. (NAN)

