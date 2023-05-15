Buhari hails Hilda Baci for placing Nigeria on global spotlight

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares the joy of celebrations as 27-year-old Gourmet Chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, makes history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja, noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021.

He lauded her for preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

According to him, Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

The President thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that had brought glory to the country.

Buhari wished Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career. (NAN)