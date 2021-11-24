Buhari hails Gaius-Obaseki at 76

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, on his 76th birthday, Nov. 25.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president felicitated renowned oil and gas expert for his dedication to national development.

He particularly lauded Gaius-Obaseki for consistently instituting reforms, counselling leaders and opening up opportunities for more investments in the oil and gas sector.

The president noted the historic role the former Chairman of Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG), who currently chairs Brass LNG, played in repositioning of the sector.

According to him, Gaius-Obaseki has been stimulating necessary policy reviews and legal frameworks to ensure competitiveness and inclusiveness, especially regarding the communities.

President Buhari commended Gaius-Obaseki’s foresight in the energy sector, and shared experience to prepare the nation for the challenges and gains.

The president prayed for all round wellbeing of the former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, and his family. (NAN)

