Buhari hails Festus Keyamo at 51

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on his 51st birthday, joining family, friends and professional associates to celebrate the minister, whose dedication to the nation continues to inspire others, especially the youth.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

According to Adesina, the President commended the selflessness, sacrifices and diligence of the social crusader, activist and public servant, acknowledging his contributions to building people and institutions, particularly standing up for good governance over many years, and steadily gaining recognition and awards for good works.

As Keyamo turns 51, the President urged more commitment to the legacies of integrity and empathy he has always championed, praying that the Almighty God will prosper him with wisdom and good health.