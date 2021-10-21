Buhari hails ex-Minister of State, Power, Godwin Ogbaga at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of State, Power and Steel, Chief Godwin Ogbaga, on his 65th birthday.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, felicitated the renowned technocrat for many years of meritorious service to the nation at state and federal levels.

The president joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with the party stalwart whose contributions have been evident, sharing his experience of working as a Permanent Secretary, and Clerk of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Ogbaga also served as acting Secretary to the State Government, and Executive Secretary/Chairman of Ebonyi State Scholarship Board.

The president noted the zeal and courage of the former Minister of State in ensuring synchrony and effectiveness in public service.

He also commended him for “strongly advocating for a system that checks waste and curbs corruption so that resources can be channelled into human and infrastructural development”.

Buhari prayed for longer life for Chief Ogbaga, and more years of service to the nation and humanity. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...