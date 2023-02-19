Buhari hails ex-Federal Commissioner, Olufemi Okunnu at 90

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with legal luminary, writer and administrator, Alhaji Olufemi Okunnu, on his 90th birthday, Feb. 19, 2023.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, the president joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with the former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, 1967-1974.

According to him, Okunnu’s footprints are evident in Nigeria’s history and development.

The president extolled the renowned lawyer for many years of service to the nation, ”with an early start in 1960 when he was called to the English Bar, and later same year to the Nigerian Bar Association, where he served in the Executive Committee.”

Buhari noted Okunnu’s contributions to the legal profession which extended to scholarly publications that had become a reference in courts and educational institutions.

The president believed the former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made sacrifices for Nigeria, and his appearance in several high profile cases, especially in constitutional and land laws, continue to inspire generations.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the legal luminary. (NAN)