Buhari hails educationist, first female Governor, Virginia Etiaba at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the family and friends of an educationist and first female Governor in Nigeria, Virginia Etiaba, who turns an octogenarian on Friday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, congratulated the former Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra.

According to the president, Etiaba’s labour of love in the educational sector will always be remembered, working as a teacher and headmistress for 35 years, before retiring to set up Bennet Etiaba Memorial Schools.

He also said the remarkable difference the former Governor made during her short stay in office, signing the Anambra Child’s Rights Bill into law, and initiating major infrastructural projects, which earned her a reputation for being tenacious, resolute, and purposeful.

The president urged her to count God’s many blessings upon her life, and the good fortune of shaping lives as a teacher, before the larger political opportunity of sharing her compassion, competency, and exemplary leadership style.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the former Governor and her family. (NAN)

