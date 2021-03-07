President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the resourcefulness and resilience of the management of City People Magazine as the publication marks 25 years on the newsstands.

The president gave the commendation in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari congratulated the Publisher of the magazine, Mr Seye Kehinde, staff and management of the outfit as well as the media industry in Nigeria.

According to the president, attaining quarter of a century is a remarkable milestone, particularly in an industry faced with stiff mortality challenges.

He encouraged the celebrity journalism genre, where City People is a market leader, to ensure that ”facts remain sacred and to celebrate all that is noble, decent and inspiring in our national life”.

Buhari applauded the fact that as part of its year-long celebration, City People had lined up programmes, including profiling icons and personalities, who had made remarkable marks in different walks of life.

The president noted that such programmes were veritable way of recognizing merit and virtues that enhance society.

He wished the magazine and the moving spirits behind it greater successes in the decades ahead. (NAN)

