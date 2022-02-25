Buhari hails `Authentic Railway Man,’ elder Nath Okoro at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the first Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Nath Okoro, on his 91st birthday coming on Feb. 26.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his  aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, joined family and friends of the nonagenarian in sharing the auspicious occasion.

Buhari rejoiced with management and staff of the NRC as they celebrated the former managing director, who played “a commendable role in construction and administration of railways in Nigeria, including setting up training institutions transport sector.’’

The President felicitated ‘the Authentic Railway Man’, whose passion for adding value to humanity, further drove him into research, writing and publishing.

prayed good health of the statesman, especially as remained active in serving God and the country loved so much. (NAN)

