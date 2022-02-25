Buhari hails `Authentic Railway Man,’ elder Nath Okoro at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the first indigenous Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Elder Nath Okoro, on his 91st birthday coming on Feb. 26.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, joined family and friends of the nonagenarian in sharing the auspicious occasion.

Buhari rejoiced with management and staff of the NRC as they celebrated the former managing director, who played “a commendable role in construction and administration of railways in Nigeria, including setting up training institutions for the transport sector.’’

The President felicitated ‘the Authentic Railway Man’, whose passion for adding value to humanity, further drove him into research, writing and publishing.

He prayed for the good health of the elder statesman, especially as he remained active in serving God and the country he loved so much. (NAN)

