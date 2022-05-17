Buhari hails APC stalwart, grassroots mobiliser,  Hannah Egbo at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate with party stalwart and grassroots mobiliser, Hannah Egbo, on her 90th birthday, on Tuesday

.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja rejoiced with the nonagenarian, whose strength, wisdom and courage continue to outstand.

Buhari felicitated the family members, friends and associates of Mrs Egbo, especially the Catholic Church.

Egbo had served and received awards as three-time President of Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO) at both Parish and Archdiocesan levels, and remains a Lady of the Knights of St Mulumba and former President of two councils.

The president noted the noble career path of the party stalwart as a nursing sister, who worked for many years in Agbor and Lagos, and scored many firsts as a midwife, representing Nigeria on the international stage and bringing lots of glory and honour to the country.

According to him, Egbo has shown her love for God, training as a nurse and leadership qualities in all her responsibilities, and her motherly gestures have made a lot of difference in improving the livelihood of many.

The president prayed for the good health of Egbo, who is the matriarch of former Super Permanent Secretary, Late Chief ASN Egbo’s family.(NAN)

