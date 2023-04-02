Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Adesina, the President commended the former three-time world heavyweight champion, adding that he has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

“Extolling the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit, the President says the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

“President Buhari lauds Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prays that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.”

Adesina said that the President believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage would continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

“He wishes Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career,” Adesina stated.