Buhari grieves over loss of ‘sincere, trusted’ family friend, Hajja Nafisatu

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari, mourn passing of a family friend, Hajja Nafisatu Galadima Aminu Usman. The late Hajja Nafisatu was wife of Lt. Colonel IG Usman, ADC to former President Shehu Shagari.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

Shehu revealed that in a message to the family of the deceased, Adamawa royal family and government and people of the state, President Buhari expressed “profound sympathy and condolences,” describing Hajja Nafisatu as “a sincere, trusted and tireless family friend who gave her total support to the first family.’’

The President prayed that Allah will accept her soul and look after the family she left behind, the statement said.