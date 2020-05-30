Buhari greets Writer/Journalist, Tola Adeniyi at 70

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the family, friends and colleagues of renowned writer, journalist, columnist, actor, dancer, and dramatist, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, as he turns 75.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media and Publicity) said in a statement that the President congratulates the entire pen fraternity on the landmark birthday of the man who made writing look so fluid and easy through his column, Aba Saheed, which was a compelling read as he plied his trade for decades in Sketch Newspapers, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Times of Nigeria, and many others, where he held top editorial positions as Editor-in-Chief/ CEO.

President Buhari equally salutesthe business savvy of Adeniyi, which led him to found the Canada Africa Chamber of Commerce in 1996, the statement said.

“I wish this irrepressible writer and columnist good health, longer life, and greater contributions to our dear country,” the President said.

