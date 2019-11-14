Buhari greets Wazirin Dutse, Bashir Dalhatu, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday felicitated with Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, on his 70th birthday.

President Buhari congratulated Dalhatu for the many years of service in the public and private sector, ”with an exceptional attitude of always delivering excellent results.”

The President’s congratulatory message was communicated through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari joined the Dutse Emirate Council, family, friends and professional colleagues of the reputable legal practitioner, who served the country as Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel and Secretary for Transport and Aviation, in celebrating the landmark age.

According to him, Dalhatu’s years of experience garnered from providing leadership at both the public and private sector will be most useful for the country and upcoming leaders.

He, therefore, urged the former minister to keep pursuing his passion of a greater Nigeria.

President Buhari commended Wazirin Dutse for always providing wise counsels to governments and institutions in the country, which included his active role in promoting education, entrepreneurship and civil responsibility in his community.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.(NAN)