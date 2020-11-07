Buhari greets veteran Journalist, Umaru Dembo, at 77

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of State, Petroleum, Alhaji Umaru Dembo, on his 77th birthday, November 7, 2020. According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) the president felicitated with Dembo, a veteran journalist for many years of service to the nation, particularly in communication and projection of cultural values.

The President joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the author and publisher, who distinguished himself in writing books in Hausa language, publishing the first Hausa newspaper, Zuma, with a printing press in Zaria, and promoting journalism with publication of a news magazine, Telex International.

According to Shehu, President Buhari noted , with appreciation, Alhaji Dembo’s participation in two constitutional conferences in the country, and his consistency in dreaming and realizing goals that directly impact on the development of the country with his chosen career.

The President prayed that the renowned journalist will grow in strength, good health and wisdom, while serving the country with his experience and knowledge.