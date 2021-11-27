Buhari greets veteran Journalist, Folu Olamiti at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari joins family and friends in celebrating with veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, on his 70th birthday, November 28, 2021, congratulating the renowned editor, columnist and media consultant for dedicating his time to serve the nation and humanity.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President rejoices with the journalist and his professional colleagues in the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors on the milestone, believing that Olamiti, who started his career as a cub-reporter with the Nigerian Tribune, has over the years shown depth, courage and empathy in his work.

President Buhari noted the influence of great writers, journalists and nationalists, like former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, on the career choice and growth of Olatimi, who places the unity and development of the nation above other interests.

Also, the President prayed that Olatimi, who is a Fellow of Nigerian Guild of Editors and media consultant to Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, will live in good health, and enjoy longer life.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Olamiti is a member International Press Institute, IPI, and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP.

