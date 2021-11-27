Buhari greets veteran Journalist, Folu Olamiti at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari joins family and friends in celebrating with veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, on his 70th birthday, November 28, 2021, congratulating the renowned editor, columnist and media consultant for dedicating his time to serve the nation and humanity.

According to a statement signed Garba Shehu, Senior to the President (Media & Publicity), the President rejoices with the journalist and his professional colleagues in the Nigerian Union Journalists and Nigerian Guild Editors on the milestone, believing that Olamiti, who started his career as a cub-reporter with the Nigerian Tribune, has over the years shown depth, and empathy in his work.

President Buhari noted the influence great writers, journalists and nationalists, like former Governor Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, on the career choice and growth Olatimi, who places the unity and development of the nation above other interests.

Also, the President prayed that Olatimi, who is a Fellow Nigerian Guild Editors and media consultant to Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, will in good health, and enjoy longer life.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Olamiti is a member International Press Institute, IPI, and the Guild Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP.

