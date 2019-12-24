Buhari greets veteran Journalist, Abiodun Adeniyi @ 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted veteran journalist and one of the founding fathers of state radio stations in the country, Chief Abiodun Adeniyi, as he turns 80 on Dec. 25.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari commended Adeniyi for his commitment to the journalism profession where he mentored many generations of younger professionals.

Adeniyi, with about six decades of journalism experience tucked under his belt, was one of the pioneer staff of Radio Lagos where he rose to commanding heights before retiring into advertising practice where he equally made a grand showing.

The President wished Chief Adeniyi longer life in good health and urged him to continually make his wealth of experience available to the country and younger generation of journalists.

“I join your family, friends and associates who rejoice with you and ask that God gives you many more occasions to celebrate,” the president said.