Buhari greets Tinubu on his 72nd birthday

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishing him good health and long life in order for the country to benefit from his “excellent leadership.”

In a message to mark the 72 birthday of the President, Muhammadu Buhari commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for making “sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country,” while wishing him many happy returns of the day.



“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you!” Buhari was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his Spokesman , malam Garba Shehu.

