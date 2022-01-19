Buhari greets sprinter, journalist Hameed Adio at 67

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the sporting community, and the media in celebrating Nigeria’s 100m sprinter at the 1980 Olympic Games, Hameed Adisa Adio, as he turns 67 January 20, 2022.

This made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“President Buhari salutes Adio, who was the captain of the national Olympic team to Moscow, USSR, for his loyalty and dedication, lifting the country’s flag on the track, and pursuing a career, where he consistently upheld Nigeria’s image, especially at the FIFA 1998 World Cup and 1999 IAAF World Championships in Seville.

“As a former public servant and staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), President Buhari notes that Adio brought style and ease to sports broadcasting that endeared him to fans of various games, and his witty narratives further inspired many to participate and compete.

“The President extols Adio’s contributions as former Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in Kwara State, and serving on the various boards of federations, appreciating him for staying relevant in building talents and improving sports administration in the country,” Adesina stated.

President Buhari prayed for more strength and good health for the sprinter and broadcaster.

