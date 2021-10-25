Buhari greets South-South leader, Sir Celestine Tawo at 80

October 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project, Society News 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Sir (Chief) Celestine Osim Tawo as turns 80 years.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Adviser to the on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday.

“The salutes the decades put into service and development by the respected South-South leader, who had variously served as Commissioner in Cross River State, Board Director of Federal Mortgage Bank, community leader, and Knight of the Order of Saint John International (KSJ), others.

lauds the of Sir Tawo to the peace that currently subsists in the Niger Delta region, urging him to continue deploying his influence and wisdom to the sustainability of amity and concord in the area, and the country at large.

Buhari greets the entire Tawo family, their friends and associates, praying for longer and good health for the celebrant, as continues to serve God and humanity,” Adesina stated.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,