Buhari greets Soun of Ogbomoso at 94

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso, as he turns 94 on May 27, 2020.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President noted that the almost five-decade reign of the monarch had witnessed peace, prosperity and development, ”with natives and settlers alike in Ogbomoso enjoying the amity that has attended the time of the respected Oba”.

He added: “Your time has brought joy and succour to the people, and may it continue to be so, as you turn 94.”

According to him, the collaboration various governments at both state and national levels have enjoyed from the traditional ruler is invaluable.

The President prayed continued good health and sound mind for Oba Oyewumi, noting that ”longevity is a divine gift”, and thanking God for bestowing it on the frontline royal father. (NAN)

