Buhari greets Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, at 59

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 59th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, the president felicitated the speaker and his family on the auspicious occasion.

He commended Gbajabiamila for the vision, maturity and courage which he had brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

Buhari also joined the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, in celebrating the speaker “whose selflessness, forthrightness and patriotism continue to broaden the scope of policies, taking into full consideration the voice of Nigerians.’’

The president prayed God to grant Gbajabiamila good health, more strength and the grace for more wisdom to keep serving the country. (NAN)

