Buhari greets President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, Akin Malaolu, at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, as he turns 65 on July 26, 2021.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president saluted the sincerity, patriotism and altruism of the Forum under Malaolu’s leadership.

President Buhari noted that the interventions of the group were always calm, measured, devoid of sabre-rattling and targeted at a better country.

He, therefore, rejoiced with the family, friends and associates of the leader of the socio-cultural group, wishing him long life, prosperity, and greater service to God and country. (NAN)

