Buhari greets President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, Akin Malaolu, at 65

July 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Mr Akin Malaolu, President, Yoruba Leadership Forum, as he turns 65 on July 26, 2021.

In a congratulatory his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in , president saluted sincerity, patriotism and altruism of Forum under Malaolu’s leadership.

President Buhari noted that interventions of group were always calm, measured, devoid of sabre-rattling and targeted at a better .

He, therefore, rejoiced with family, friends and associates of leader of socio-cultural group, wishing him long life, prosperity, and greater service to God and . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,