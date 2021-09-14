Buhari greets poet, journalist, Lindsay Barrett at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate author, journalist, poet, essayist, photographer and Pan-Africanist, Lindsay Barrett, as he turns 80 Sept. 15.

Jamaica-born Barrett took Nigeria’s citizenship in the 1980s, and the President recalls meeting him at the warfront in 1968, while covering the Nigeria-Biafra War as a journalist.

In a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president said, “I remember the day he was almost killed in an ambush. He survived by a stroke of luck.

“I wish him well as he turns the milestone age of 80.’’

He saluted the about six-decade commitment to creative writing and journalism put in by Barrett, urging the younger generation to learn from his doggedness.

The president extended felicitations to the Barrett family, the media and the pen fraternity at large, wishing the celebrated writer longer life and good health. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...