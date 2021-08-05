Buhari greets Paul Tarfa at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Chairman of North-East Development (NEDC), Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd.), on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued his Senior Assistant on and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on in Abuja.

Buhari described Tarfa, a former Military Administrator of old Oyo State, as a dedicated professional and selfless patriot whose contributions and sacrifices for national development were worthy of emulation.

He noted the passion and commitment that the retired general brought to bear in the alleviation of the sufferings of , as Chairman of NEDC.

The president also rejoiced with Tarfa’s family, friends and associates on the dawn of the new age, wishing him longer life and excellent health in the service of God and humanity. (NAN)

