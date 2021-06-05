Buhari greets Pastor Kumuyi at 80

Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced General Superintendent of Deeper Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, as he turns 80 June 6, 2021.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the felicitated the family of the renowned preacher, members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, and Christendom in general.

He wished the “spiritual General” greater service to God and humanity, “in good health and sound mind.”

Buhari recalled his 2018 Kumuyi and wife, Esther, the Presidential , Abuja, the warmth they radiated, and their love and prayers for country.

He urged younger preachers to take a cue, and intercede for Nigeria and people in positions of authority, as God’s word enjoins.

The prayed that his vision for the country would be realized, and the works of his hands will continue to prosper. (NAN)

