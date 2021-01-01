Buhari greets Paramount Ruler of Aba, Issac Ikonne

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Paramount Ruler of Aba, Dr Isaac Ikonne, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday.

The president!, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, cherished the royal father’s commitment to the development of the nation through wise counsels to leaders, and citizens.

Buhari noted with commendation the unwavering position of the Paramount Ruler on issues of national unity, and his steadfastness in always advising that energies should be channelled to building role models and institutions that would be inherited by posterity.

According to him, Ikonne’s knowledge, experience and wisdom will always be relevant in moving the nation forward, especially the sense of neighbourliness, civility and entrepreneurship that he has consistently advocated to promote growth and unity.

The president rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the nonagenarian, praying that Almighty God would grant him good health and longer life. (NAN)