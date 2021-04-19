Buhari greets Oshunkeye, former CNN African Journalist of the Year, at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Mr Shola Oshunkeye, winner CNN African Journalist the 2006, as turns 65 April 20, 2021. 

This was disclosed in a statement Monday signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja.

According to Adesina, the President salutes the professional strides Oshunkeye, garnered over than three decades with media houses like Concord Press, where rose to edit the then best-selling Weekend Concord, Associate Editor TELL Magazine, editor The Spectator, a publication The Sun Publishing Limited, and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief The Sun Ghana. 

“President Buhari rejoices with the Oshunkeye family, the media fraternity, and all those celebrate the journalist of repute, also won the Nigerian Media Merit Award Best Print Journalist laurel in 1996,” the statement said.

Currently President/Chief of The Crest Publishing and Company Limited, the President urged Oshunkeye to continue sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists. 

