Buhari greets Onaiyekan at 80, says he’s lighting path to democracy, democracy

Monday, January 29, 2024
By Danlami Nmodu
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Cardinal John Onaiyekan, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria as he marks his 80th birthday, describing him as a bright light in the nation’s path to democracy and development.

In the message on Monday, the former President said Onaiyekan was always at the forefront in serving the poor and the deprived.

According to a statement signed by His media aide, Garba Shehu, the former President said, “I will always remember Cardinal Onaiyekan in his support and partnership to make the nation a better place especially in on the issues of social harmony, universal brotherhood and inclusive development.”

