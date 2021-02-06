Buhari greets Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim at 92

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, as he marks his 92nd birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president rejoiced with the paramount ruler’s family, friends, associates and the people of Ebiraland, as the fourth Ohinoyi celebrates this remarkable milestone.

Buhari lauded the Ohinoyi’s tireless commitment to the development of his domain, while urging him to continue to promote peace and unity not only in Ebiraland, but also Kogi State and the entire country.

The president prayed for longer life for the Ohinoyi so that his over two decades reign would continue to yield enduring legacies. (NAN)