Buhari greets NEPC Executive Director, Olusegun Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his 58th birthday.

In a congratulatory message his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, president joined family and friends to celebrate with lawyer and administrator “whose contributions to nation building remain indelible’’.

He lauded Awolowo’s willingness to work in public service over many years, serving four presidents in different capacities.

Awolowo is currently leading policy of “zero-oil’’, which seeks to stimulate potentials for export in some key of economy that will generate foreign exchange.

president congratulated executive director, who elected President of National Trade Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States, due to his diligence and commitment to encouraging inward–outward linkage for Nigerian and African economy.

Buhari prayed for his good and strength to keep serving nation he loves so much. (NAN) 

