Buhari greets Minister Ramatu on her birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari joins Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory and her family as she marks her 52nd birthday.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described her as one of the women at the forefront of Nigeria’s development journey.

“Her position in government,” says the President, “makes her a role model, confirming the fact that when we encourage them to believe in themselves, our women can achieve anything they want. Minister Ramatu is evidence that our women are capable of transforming society by their strength and sheer dedication.”

He wished her and family members a joyful occasion and many happy returns.

