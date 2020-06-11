Buhari greets Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijjani at 50

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating the Minister of State, FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on her 50th birthday, June 12, 2020.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said in a statement Thursday that the President felicitates with family members, friends and political associates of the Minister on the auspicious occasion, urging her to remain steadfast in her passion to serve the nation, and providing a guide for other aspiring women.

“President Buhari commends Hajiya Ramatu’s loyalty and dedication, which preceded the amalgamation of political parties before the 2015 elections, and saw her working actively in opposition as Woman Leader of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and always encouraging and mobilising members at the grassroots,” Adesina said.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant the Minister long life and prosper her in health and wisdom.

Related