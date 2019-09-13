Buhari greets Mary Adamu as she marks 80 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu on her 80th birthday, wishing her long and healthy life.

Mrs. Adamu is the wife of the late Major General Martin Adamu to whom the President, as a young military officer, served as Aide D’Camp.

“Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring,” Buhari was quoted to have said in a statement signed by Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

He wished her many more years of service to family, community and the nation.