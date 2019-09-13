Buhari greets Mary Adamu as she marks 80 years

September 13, 2019 News




President Muhammadu Buhari has  sent  greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu on her 80th birthday, wishing her long and healthy life.

Mrs. Adamu is the wife of the late Major General Martin Adamu to whom the President, as a young military officer, served as Aide D’Camp.

“Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring,”  Buhari was quoted to have said  in a statement signed by Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

He wished her many more years of service to family, community and the nation.

