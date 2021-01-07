Buhari greets labour leader, Issa Aremu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with trade unionist and labour leader, Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday, Jan. 8, congratulating him for consistently standing for the welfare of workers and citizens.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, joined family members, friends and associates in celebrating with the former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Aremu is also a member of the executive council, and currently serves as the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NVTGTWN).