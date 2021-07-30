Buhari greets King of Morocco on 22nd Anniversary

Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated King Mohammed VI Morocco the 22nd his ascension to the throne.

Mr Femi Adesina, the ’s Special Adviser Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja Friday, said the ’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter addressed to King Mohammed VI.

The Nigerian leader wished the King good health, and prosperity.

The letter reads in part:

the occasion the 22nd of Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne, I have the pleasure to express, on behalf of the people of Nigeria and myself, warm congratulations and wishes for good health and prosperity.

“Your Majesty’s reign has witnessed very impressive economic and social development in the Kingdom of Morocco for the benefit of all your people.

“Under your reign, the Kingdom has also significantly contributed in advancing regional peace, stability and development.

“We value the excellent fraternal relations between our two countries and look to building on the significant progress so far achieved under our renewed bilateral relation.

“While wishing Your Majesty continued good health, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.” (NAN)

