President Muhammadu Buhari salutes Professor Jacob K. Olupona on his 70th birthday anniversary, wishing him, his family, friends, acquaintances and the academia a most memorable milestone celebration.

According to a statement by Presidentisl Dpokesman, Femi Adesina, the President applauds the decades of research and accompanying rigour deployed by Olupona, a Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award winner, into indigenous African religions, earning him a worthy place at the Harvard Divinity School, with joint appointment as Professor of African and African-American Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University.

President Buhari commends the Professor for his research works into African spirituality, Pentecostalism, Yoruba festivals, Religious Pluralism in Africa and the Americas, among others, noting that the renowned academic has spent the past five decades, sharing and imparting knowledge globally.

He wishes the septuagenarian longer life and good health, urging the younger generation to derive inspiration from his sterling achievements.