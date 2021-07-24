Buhari greets IPI Secretary, Raheem Adedoyin at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Secretary of the Press Institute (IPI), Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, on his 60th birthday, July 23, 2021, joining members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) celebrate with the senior journalist, whose antecedents continue inspire many in the profession. 

According a press release by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser the President ( & Publicity), Buhari congratulated the former Commissioner of Information in Kwara State milestone, preceded by years of work and focus that have seen his steady rise in journalism, with the development of the country, particularly in and community development.

“As the journalist turns 60, the President notes his interest in always projecting the strength of the country, and the continent, in representation Executive Board of the IPI, commending his sense of patriotism and commitment nation building”, Adesina said.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant  Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength.

