Buhari greets industrialist, Lawal Obelawo at 92

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Osun in celebrating renowned businessman, industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Lawal Obelawo, on his 92nd birthday.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, congratulated the statesman for impacting the economy of Nigeria and other nations.

He noted the patriotism of the industrialist, who started business in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, at a very young age, and rose to become the highest private sector employer of labour in that country, before honouring a call by retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon to also invest in Nigeria.

Buhari affirmed that the investor’s foresight and wisdom had always translated into amazing results in building factories like Lawal Obelawo Plastic-Pipe Industry Nigeria (LOPIN) Limited.

According to the president, this has made him a major supplier for the development of Jakande Estate and Marwa Estate in Lagos State, and most of the districts in the Federal Capital Territory, including the University of Abuja, Garki, Jabi and Asokoro.

The president believed Obelawo’s penchant for raising people and communities deserve commendation, with a profile of providing scholarship for many students, and supporting health care, both at primary and secondary levels.

in

Buhari prayed for good health and strength for the nonagenarian. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

