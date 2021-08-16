Buhari greets IBB at 80, recalls mutual interests in strong, united Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings former President Ibrahim Babangida, wishing a “long and healthy life”, as he marks his 80th birthday.

According a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes and expectations a strong and Nigeria.

Also, President Buhari expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like President Babangida and others like himself will recommit ongoing efforts help the nation reach more glory, progress, and prosperity.

